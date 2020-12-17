Melania Trump breaks rules while reading book to children at hospital - Details here

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday violated the stated mask policy during her visit to Children's National Hospital as she decided to unmask herself while reading a holiday book to children.

It is to be noted that Melania has visited Children's National Hospital each year during her time as first lady and she went to the hospital despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Melania arrived at the hospital wearing a mask but she decided to remove her mask when she took her seat. Melania maintained social distance norms but the hospital's policy requires all visitors to wear a mask.

According to the hospital policy, "Everyone must wear a mask at all times while in any Children's National facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask when entering any Children's National building, as mandated by area officials. This includes all public places, such as the hallway and cafeteria and wearing a mask at all times when you are around other individuals."

White House later released a statement saying, "Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was limited in numbers of in-person participants and all guests were required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing. The visit followed the hospital's mask protocols for public speakers, based on the District of Columbia health guidance, that wearing a mask is not required when a person is giving a speech for broadcast or an audience, provided no one is within six feet of the speaker. Throughout the holiday program, the First Lady was more than twelve feet away from others in the four-story atrium. Today's visit, broadcast to 325 inpatient hospital rooms, followed these guidelines."

Diana Troese, Children's National spokeswoman, citing the Washington, DC, health regulators, said, "Our number one priority at Children's National Hospital is the safety of our patients, families and employees. Under DC Health regulations, wearing a mask is not required when a person is giving a speech for broadcast or an audience, provided no one is within six feet of the speaker."

"In the case of today's visit which was broadcast to our 325 patients, while the First Lady did remove her mask while she read a story, she was more than 12 feet away from others in our large atrium. All other people in that space were wearing masks. The remainder of her visit, she wore a mask," she added.