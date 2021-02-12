Melania Trump deletes all social media posts, fans rumors of split with Donald Trump again

New Delhi: Even as Melania Trump grabbed headlines in the final days of Trumps' exit from the White House, the former First Lady has mysteriously stayed away from the public eye.

Melania Trump was last seen in public on January 20 – on President Joe Biden's inauguration, after which her whereabouts are now something of a mystery.

Though its quite possible that she may simply be avoiding the spotlight but recently she deleted all her social media posts suggest that all is not well.

Melania's official Instagram page has been wiped clean of all of her posts, except for her final farewell message from the White House.

The Trumps who have retreated to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida still remain elusive. Recently, Donald Trump was seen at a Super Bowl party though Melania was noticeably absent.

Due to her reluctance to be seen with her husband, the rumours suggesting a split between the pair has once again taken centrestage.

After Donald Trump's November 3 loss to Joe Biden, countless media publications speculated that Melania would divorce her husband after they left the White House.

Though there is no evidence to suggest Melania has any plans to split from Donald, her mysterious absence from his side – and social media – has only fuelled the rumours.

