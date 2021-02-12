हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Melania Trump

Melania Trump deletes all social media posts, fans rumors of split with Donald Trump again

Melania Trump was last seen in public on January 20 – on President Joe Biden's inauguration, after which her whereabouts are now something of a mystery. Recently, Melania deleted all her social media posts suggest that all is not well.

Melania Trump deletes all social media posts, fans rumors of split with Donald Trump again
File photo

New Delhi: Even as Melania Trump grabbed headlines in the final days of Trumps' exit from the White House, the former First Lady has mysteriously stayed away from the public eye.

Melania Trump was last seen in public on January 20 – on President Joe Biden's inauguration, after which her whereabouts are now something of a mystery.

Though its quite possible that she may simply be avoiding the spotlight but recently she deleted all her social media posts suggest that all is not well.

Melania's official Instagram page has been wiped clean of all of her posts, except for her final farewell message from the White House.

The Trumps who have retreated to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida still remain elusive. Recently, Donald Trump was seen at a Super Bowl party though Melania was noticeably absent.

Due to her reluctance to be seen with her husband, the rumours suggesting a split between the pair has once again taken centrestage.

After Donald Trump's November 3 loss to Joe Biden, countless media publications speculated that Melania would divorce her husband after they left the White House.

Though there is no evidence to suggest Melania has any plans to split from Donald, her mysterious absence from his side – and social media – has only fuelled the rumours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Melania TrumpDonald Trump
Next
Story

Massive pileup of 130 vehicles on icy Texas interstate in US, 6 killed

Must Watch

PT10M16S

Smriti Irani hit back at Rahul Gandhi