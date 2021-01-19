Melania Trump's farewell message for Donald Trump's supporters ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration; watch

Washington: A day ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, United States' outgoing First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) made a request to the supporters of President Donald Trump.

In her farewell message, the First Lady Melania Trump said, "Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."

She added, "In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself."

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

The message comes following the January 6 Capitol violence by the US President Donald Trump's supporters that resulted in five deaths and making the government officials impose unprecedented security surrounding the Capitol.

Melania also said that the past four years have been unforgettable.

"As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination," she said.

She added, "Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith."

"No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady. To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever," said Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, as per a report, the FBI is assisting the US military in vetting more than 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed to assist in protecting the US Capitol around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration for a potential security breach.

The United States government has also blocked access to major public parks and closed bridges crossing the Potomac River between Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Over a dozen subway stations have been closed and the US airlines have also imposed new security precautions for DC-area flights ahead of the inauguration.

Joe Biden who defeated Donald Trump in the November 3, 2020, elections, will be the 46th President of the United States.

