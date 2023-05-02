Met Gala 2023: Missed Prince Harry And Meghan Markle? Here’s Why They Skipped The Event

New Delhi: Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been expecting a Met Gala appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2023. However, this did not happen this time. While many are disappointed, there is a reason Harry and Meghan did not attend the gala event. It is not a surprise that Meghan and Harry did not attend the Met Gala 2023. The upcoming coronation of Prince Harry's father, King Charles, and preparations for their son Archie's planned 4th birthday celebration in California may have stopped them from attending the event.

Furthermore, given recent family strife and their desire to keep a low profile, attending the high-profile Met Gala event immediately before the coronation would have been a situation they would have preferred to avoid, according to Cosmopolitan.

The appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Met Gala 2023 would have marked their long-awaited debut. Mayah Riaz, who talked with The Mirror, laughed at the idea that the drama around the couple would prevent them from receiving invitations to the Met Gala.

According to Riaz, the Met Gala is known for "epic drama," and the participation of Harry and Meghan would only serve to increase the event's attention and scrutiny. According to Riaz, Meghan, and Harry may forgo the opportunity to attend the Met Gala because of the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, which is slated to take place in less than four days. It is unknown if the Royal couple declined an invitation to the Met Gala 2023, or if they have not attended the event.

Riaz explained that the timing of the two events may indicate that the couple would be in London preparing for the historic occasion, which could be the underlying cause for their absence from the Met Gala. Riaz went on to say that the snub would be directed at the Met Gala as a result of the couple's refusal, rather than the other way around.

Met Gala 2023 Highlights

The new Batman Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse turned the Met Gala carpet into a fashionable date night. The `Twilight` actor made a stylish appearance in Dior men`s ensembles while Suki opted for a sheer Fendi gown. This year Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani were seen at the grand exhibit. Priyanka Chopra and her singer hubby Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits, giving major couple goals.

Rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X does not shy away from experimenting with bold looks. Met Gala 2023 is no exception. The `Industry Baby` artiste hit the red carpet wearing nothing but a thong.