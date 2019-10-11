close

Mexico

Mexico mayor tied to truck and dragged through streets by angry protesters

The incident took place in the town of Las Margaritas in the state of Chiapas.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mexico City: A mayor in southern Mexico was dragged out of his office, tied to a pick-up truck and dragged through the streets by a group of protesters for ''faling to fulfill campaign promises.

The protesters then dragged him several dozen metres down the street, before police and public employees intervened and freed Mayor Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández.

According to reports, Mayor Escandón who was not badly hurt.

The incident took place in the town of Las Margaritas in the state of Chiapas.

The police later arrested at least 14 people in this connection. The mayor had accused his attackers of trying to extort him.

It was the second attack by farmers demanding that he fulfil his campaign promise to repair a local road.

Chiapas state police were also sent to help restore order in Las Margaritas, a town of 20,000 people near Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

