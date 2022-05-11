हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

“I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote on Twitter, reports PTI.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
File Photo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is healthy again.

“I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote on Twitter.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bill GatesMicrosoftcovidBill and Melinda Gates FoundationCoronavirus
Next
Story

A 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis? Marine scientists share strange footage from sea expedition - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M26S

DNA: Iron Man -- Analysis of medical aid from Jet Suite