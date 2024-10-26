Middle East Conflict: Israel Begins 'Precise Strikes' On Military Targets In Iran, Says IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

The Israeli ministry stated in a post on X that the strikes are being conducted in response to "relentless attacks" from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the "right and the duty to respond."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th - on seven fronts - including direct attacks from Iranian soil," IFD said.

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.



The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking… pic.twitter.com/OcHUy7nQvN October 25, 2024

"Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond," it added.

The IDF further stated its "defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized," and that it "will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."