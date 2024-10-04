Middle East Conflict: Why Iran Is Upset With Hezbollah Leadership Killings? Know Its Connection With Lebanese Militant Group

The war in the Middle East began after Hezbollah launched an attack on Lebanon using walkie-talkies, which escalated the conflict between both. Last week, Israel conducted an attack that resulted in the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. This promoted Iran to come in support of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group based in Lebanon. The United States and many other countries considered Hezbollah a terrorist organization because of its military alliances with repressive, anti-Israel regimes in Iran and Syria.

This organisation was founded during the fifteen-year Lebanese Civil War (1975–1990). According to the reports, the Hezbollah organisation had back of Iran and they are motivated by its strong opposition to Israel and resistance to Western influence in the Middle Eastern countries.

Hezbollah And Syria Connection

Hezbollah has a strong ally in Syria, whose army occupied much of Lebanon during the civil war. The Syrian government acted as a peacekeeping force until it was forced out in the 2005 Cedar Revolution, a popular protest against foreign occupation. According to the reports, Hezbollah wanted Syrian forces to stay in Lebanon, it has since become a loyal supporter of the Assad regime. In return for support from Tehran and Hezbollah, experts say the Syrian government helps transfer weapons from Iran to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah officially confirmed its involvement in the Syrian Civil War in 2013, sending around 7,000 militants to assist Iranian and Russian forces in supporting the Syrian government against mostly Sunni rebel groups.