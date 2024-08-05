Migrant Crisis And Civil War: United States, Britain, Europe On Boil

Britain is witnessing unprecedented violent anti-immigration protests with buildings and vehicles torched and hotels holding asylum seekers targeted. The riots erupted after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport in northwest England. Anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups exploited the murders, spreading misinformation online that the suspected attacker was a radical Islamist recently arrived in Britain. However, police have clarified that the suspect was born in Britain and are not treating the incident as terrorism. The misinformation led to the chaos but it was a result of long brewing resentment against the illegal migrants.

Migrant Crisis In The US

Countries like the United States, France and Britain are increasingly witnessing crime involving illegal migrants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection data reveals a significant increase in the number of criminal immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. in recent years. In Fiscal Year 2024, over 13,000 "criminal noncitizens" have been apprehended by Border Patrol agents, up from 4,269 in FY 2019.

Europe Migrant Crisis

The recent influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East seeking asylum in Europe has triggered a crisis, as governments struggle to balance humanitarian law with societal, economic, and security impacts. According to reports and various data, over the decade from 2013 to 2023, antisemitic hate incidents surged by 667%. Nearly 80% of all terrorism charges in the UK since 2001 were linked to groups or ideologies based outside the country, categorized as ‘international terrorism’.

As per Migration Watch UK, the top foreign nationals involved in UK terror-related offences from 2002 to 2021 were from Algeria, Iraq, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Somalia, India, and Sri Lanka. Except for Algeria, these countries are among the top 20 nationalities involved in illegal crossings of the English Channel. In 2021/22, 94% of those arrested for terrorism-related offences were men. This is notable given that since January 2018, 70% of irregular arrivals across the English Channel have been adult males aged 18 and over.

Situation In France

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had indicated that there is a linkage between immigration and crime. Though a government report later said there is no correlation, France witnessed multiple riots involving foreigners. The video of illegal migrants committing crimes often goes viral on social media.

Locals Vs Migrants

Local populations in Europe and America have been holding a grudge against the migrants as they offer cheaper labour, leading to a job crisis for locals who demand more in wages. Then, when migrants commit crimes targeting the locals, it results in anger and resentment. This fuel just needs a small spark to turn into a massive fire as people's patience barrier breaks down after a certain point of tolerance. Many countries like Italy, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Czech and Spain have already adopted policies to reduce the influx of migrants.