हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Switzerland

'Milestone for equality': Switzerland gives nod to legalise same-sex marriage

Around 64.1% of voters voted in favour of same-sex marriage in the nationwide referendum that was conducted under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

&#039;Milestone for equality&#039;: Switzerland gives nod to legalise same-sex marriage
File Photo (Reuters)

Zurich: Switzerland agreed to legalise civil marriage and the right to adopt children for same-sex couples by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum on Sunday, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to legalise gay marriage.

According to results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery, 64.1% of voters voted in favour of same-sex marriage in the nationwide referendum that was conducted under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

"We are very happy and relieved," said Antonia Hauswirth of the national committee "Marriage for All", adding supporters would celebrate in Switzerland`s capital Bern on Sunday.

Amnesty International said in a statement that opening civil marriage to same-sex couples was a "milestone for equality".

However, Monika Rueegger of Switzerland`s right-wing Swiss People`s Party (SVP) and member of the referendum committee "No to Marriage for All" said she was disappointed.

"This was not about love and feelings, it was about children`s welfare. Children and fathers are the losers here," she told Reuters.

The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to get married, and to adopt children unrelated to them. Married lesbian couples will also be allowed to have children through sperm donation, currently legal only for married heterosexual couples.

It will also make it easier for foreign spouses of a Swiss individual to get citizenship.

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a media briefing the new rules would likely come into force on July 1 next year.

In a separate referendum, 64.9% of Swiss voters rejected a proposal to introduce a capital gains tax.

p>Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SwitzerlandLegalizing same-sex marriageSame-sex marriageLGBTQ
Next
Story

Balochistan attack: Four Pakistan security personnel killed, BLA claims responsibility

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Fighter jets and Chinook helicopters roar skies of Srinagar