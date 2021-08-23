हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Military jets evacuating Afghans dropping flares, making combat landings fearing ISIS missile attack - Watch

Military jets evacuating Afghans dropping flares, making combat landings fearing ISIS missile attack - Watch

New Delhi: The military planes of countries evacuating people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover are using combat tactics fearing attack from ISIS missiles.

The planes are dropping flares and making combat landings as they conduct the rescue operation in Kabul.

A video surfaced on Sunday showing a French aircraft dropping flares to disguise as heat-seeking technology.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden termed evacuation from Afghanistan the “most difficult and largest airlift” ever in history.

He assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. "Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history," Joe Biden said while addressing the press at the White House.

France is concerned about the August 31 deadline set by the US to pull out of Afghanistan, with more time needed to complete evacuations.

Biden has said the US troops might have to stay beyond August 31 to oversee the evacuations.

Also Read: Afghanistan crisis: India brings back 146 of its evacuated nationals from Doha

