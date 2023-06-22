Missing Titanic Submarine: Who Is Stockton Rush? OceanGate Ceo And Pilot Of Lost Submarine- Know All About Him

As the search for a private submarine that went missing while on a trip to study the Titanic's wreckage continues, fresh information about its five passengers is emerging. British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his adolescent son Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet are among the confirmed passengers. Stockton Rush, the CEO of the vessel's operator was also on the submarine. Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search.

Who Is Stockton Rush?

Stockton Rush is one of the five members who are feared missing on a once-in-a-lifetime trip on the Titanic Submersible to the site where the Titanic ship wreckage lies. He is the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that provides Submersible services for commercial projects, Scientific research, and exploration. Rush is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder (2009) of OceanGate, he oversees the company’s financial and engineering strategies and provides a clear vision for the development of 4,000-meter (13,123 feet) and 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) capable crewed submersibles and their partner launch and recovery platforms which make OceanGate Inc the leading provider of crewed submersibles for charter and scientific research. Rush became the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world when he obtained his DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981 at the age of 19.

What Happened To Titanic Submarine?

The 22-foot (6.7-meter) submersible Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent on Sunday. It lost contact with its surface support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic. The submersible began its journey on Sunday morning. About one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the submersible lost contact with its mother ship - the Polar Prince. Search and rescue operations are still underway but the Titan has crossed the critical 96-hour oxygen mark. It remains unclear whether the five occupants survived or consequently took steps to conserve the air supply.

Who All Are Missing?

Apart from Stockton Rush 4 other confirmed passengers were also on the submarine, British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman; and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Current Situation “Bleak” As Oxygen Runs Out

Search teams looking for the missing Titan submersible are facing a race against the clock with only hours of oxygen left. It comes as noises were detected underwater.