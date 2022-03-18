Moderna seeks FDA approval for fourth Covid vaccine to be used as booster shot

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical giant Moderna is now seeking Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its fourth shot of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered as a booster dose in eligible adults, reported PTI.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made to provide flexibility to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the appropriate use of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, including for those at higher risk of Covid-19 due to age or comorbidities."

The request comes after Moderna’s biggest rival pharmaceutical firm Pfizer requested earlier this week for the regulatory approval for its booster shot for all seniors.

US Officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines' protection against serious disease and death from coronavirus infection.

The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to urgently approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.

(With PTI inputs)

