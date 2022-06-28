NewsWorld
MONKEYPOX

Monkeypox: 235 cases registered in Canada

The National Microbiology Laboratory continues to conduct testing to confirm a diagnosis of Monkeypox for suspected cases, while provincial/territorial public health and health care systems are conducting case investigations and outbreak management. Vaccination campaigns has been executed by the public health authorities. 
 

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
  • The National Microbiology Laboratory to conduct testing to confirm a diagnosis of Monkeypox for suspected cases
  • Provinces and territories have access to approved vaccines in Canada that can be used to manage Monkeypox
  • 4,357 confirmed Monkeypox cases reported till now, with UK having the highest no. of cases

Ottawa: The Public Health Agency of Canada on Monday confirmed that the country has registered a total 235 Monkeypox cases so far. In a statement, the health agency provided an update on the confirmed cases, saying two were reported from British Columbia, four from Alberta, 45 from Ontario and 184 from Quebec, reports Xinhua news agency. According to the statement, the National Microbiology Laboratory continues to conduct testing to confirm a diagnosis of Monkeypox for suspected cases, while provincial/territorial public health and health care systems are conducting case investigations and outbreak management.

Provinces and territories also have access to approved vaccines in Canada that can be used to manage Monkeypox in their jurisdiction, the health agency said.

It added that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has released recommendations for the use of Imvamune, a Health Canada-approved vaccine, for immunization against Monkeypox.

Also Read: Monkeypox outbreak: Does Covid-19 increase risk of infection? - All your questions answered

Provincial and territorial public health authorities have launched their Monkeypox vaccination campaigns and have started vaccinating populations at higher risk, the statement said.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa.

Also Read: Is Monkeypox virus mutating more rapidly than expected? Here's what researchers say

It is caused by the Monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 4,357 confirmed Monkeypox cases were reported across 48 countries till date, with the UK accounting for the highest at 910.

MonkeypoxMonkeypox VirusCOVID-19monkeypox casesmonkeypox cases in canadaWHO

