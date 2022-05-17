Monkeypox spreads in UK, new cases now detected among gay, bisexual men

New Delhi: The monkeypox virus continues to spread in the United Kingdom as four more cases have now been detected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Monday (May 16, 2022). While three cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in London, one linked case has been found in the northeast of England. The UK health agency said that the four new cases do not have known connections with the previously confirmed cases announced on May 14 and May 7.

"All 4 of these cases self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM)," the UKHSA said in a statement and added that investigations are underway to establish links between the latest cases, which all appear to have been infected in London.

"There is no link to travel to a country where monkeypox is endemic, and exactly where and how they acquired their infections remains under urgent investigation, including whether they have further links to each other," the official statement added.

The individuals have the West African clade of the virus, which is mild compared to the Central African clade, it said.

Since May 6, there have been seven confirmed monkeypox cases diagnosed in the UK.

"This is rare and unusual. UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because the evidence suggests that there may be transmission of the monkeypox virus in the community, spread by close contact," Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser, UKHSA, said.

"We are particularly urging men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay," Dr Susan Hopkins added.

What is Monkeypox infection?

Monkeypox, notably, is a viral infection usually associated with travel to West Africa. It is usually a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone with monkeypox and most people recover within a few weeks.

The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population is low, the UKHSA stated.

Monkeypox symptoms?

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.