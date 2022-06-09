हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monkeypox Virus Outbreak

Monkeypox virus outbreak: German panel recommends vaccines as cases cross over 1000 globally

Amid rising cases, Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel said that the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the monkeypox virus in the previous 14 days.

Monkeypox virus outbreak: German panel recommends vaccines as cases cross over 1000 globally
Representational image (Reuters)

Berlin: Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel is recommending that shots against monkeypox be prioritised for people recently exposed to the virus that causes the disease. The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, circulated a draft recommendation Thursday in which it said that due to limited supply, the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the virus in the previous 14 days. Two shots should be given at least 28 days apart to people not previously vaccinated against smallpox, while a single dose is enough for those who had received a smallpox shot before, the advisory panel said. Monkeypox is a rare disease, related to the same virus family as smallpox.

The panel said that people at heightened risk of contracting monkeypox should be given second priority for the vaccine. This includes men who have sex with changing male partners; all of the more than 130 monkeypox cases in Germany so far have involved individuals in that group.

Staff in specialist laboratories who work with infectious samples that contain monkeypox may also belong to the high-risk category, it said.

ALSO READMonkeypox virus outbreak: More than 1000 cases reported in 29 countries so far

STIKO's recommendations are not legally binding but usually followed by German authorities.

Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox. The disease has long been endemic in Africa.

While the virus spreading outside of Africa has caused concern, experts believe the risk to the general public remains low.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Monkeypox Virus OutbreakMonkeypoxGermanyMonkeypox vaccinessmallpox
Next
Story

Monkeypox virus infected patient flees from hospital, THIS place on high alert

Must Watch

Cannabis is going legal in Thailand