More than 1.05 crore COVID-19 cases globally with over 5.12 lakh deaths

The coronavirus outbreak across the world by Wednesday (July 1, 2020) evening has infected more than 1.05 crore people across the globe with taking over 5.15 lakh lives.

According to Johns Hopkins University at 9 PM IST on Wednesday, there were 1,05,12,383 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the world, while 5,12,331 people have succumbed to the virus that was first traced in China in late December 2019.

The number of recoveries has increased to 53.87 lakh. Interestingly, the United States (US) which has reported far more number of coronavirus positive cases than any other country in the world has not the highest number of recoveries. Brazil (7.88 lakh) has the most number of recovered COVID-19 patients followed by the US (7.20 lakh), Russia (4.22 lakh) and India (3.47 lakh).

Earlier on Wednesday, Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that some countries have not used all the tools at their disposal and have taken a fragmented approach.

"These countries face a long, hard road ahead," WHO Chief said.

"However, we are concerned that some countries have not used all the tools at their disposal and have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 1, 2020

He stated that 60% of the total coronavirus cases so far have been reported just in the past month.

"60% of all #COVID19 cases so far have been reported just in the past month. We will never get tired of saying that the best way out of this pandemic is to take a comprehensive approach"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 1, 2020

The US being the worst-COVID-19 hit country has recorded 26.38 lakh confirmed infections, while Brazil on the second spot has registered 14.02 lakh cases to date.

Russia with 6.53 lakh positive cases and India with 5.85 lakh cases are on the third and fourth spots respectively.

On the fifth spot is the United Kingdom (UK) that has a total of 3.14 lakh coronavirus cases.

The UK is followed by Peru (2.85 lakh), Chile (2.79 lakh), Spain (2.49 lakh), Italy (2.40 lakh) and Iran (2.30 lakh).

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US tops the list with 1,27,485 coronavirus deaths.

Brazil on the second spot has witnessed 59,594 fatalities, while in the UK, 43,991 people have died of the virus.

The other countries that have crossed the 10,000-mark of coronavirus casualties are Italy (34,767), France (29,846), Spain (28,355), Mexico (27,769), India (17,400) and Iran (10,958).

In other developments, the authorities in Australia will lockdown more than 3 lakh people in suburbs north of Melbourne for a month from Wednesday to contain the spread of COVID-19 after two weeks of double-digit rises in new coronavirus cases in country`s second-most populous state.

Australia has so far around 7,920 cases, 104 deaths and almost 400 active cases.

Meanwhile, like many other countries that have been successful to contain the spread of the virus, Egypt has also restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of COVID-19 halt.