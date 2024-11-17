Advertisement
POVERTY IN GERMANY

More Than 3 Million Elderly Germans At Risk Of Poverty

Germany's elderly population has grown significantly over the years, rising from 12 million in 1991 to 18.7 million in 2022.

|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 02:08 AM IST|Source: IANS
More Than 3 Million Elderly Germans At Risk Of Poverty Representational Image.

Berlin: Data from Eurostat reveals that approximately 3.2 million elderly Germans aged 65 and over are at risk of poverty. The number has remained relatively stable in recent years, with 3.245 million seniors affected in 2023 compared to 3.157 million in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the German news agency DPA on Saturday.

This, however, stands in contrast to 2013, when only 2.4 million elderly individuals in Germany were at risk of poverty. Poverty risk is defined as having an income below 60 per cent of the median after social benefits.

Germany's elderly population has grown significantly over the years, rising from 12 million in 1991 to 18.7 million in 2022. This demographic shift means seniors now make up a larger share of the population, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The issue of elderly poverty has intensified debates over pension reform in the country, with German political parties sharply divided on potential solutions. According to DPA, major changes are unlikely to occur before the formation of a new government.

