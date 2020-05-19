More than 48.5 lakh coronavirus global cases with 3.18 lakh deaths

New Delhi: The coronavirus that was first detected in China in late 2019, by Monday (May 18, 2020) evening infected more than 48.5 lakh people across the globe with taking around 3.18 lakh lives.

According to the data by the Worldometers website as of 11:40 PM IST, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world surged to approximately 48,56,170 while the death count jumped to 3,18,375.

In the last 24 hours, there were around 56,910 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the world along with 1,855 new deaths.

The United States (US) with 15,35,120 positive cases tops the chart of having the most number of COVID-19 cases in the world. The US on Monday reported close to 7,500 new cases.

The other severely hit countries on the list are Russia, Spain, the UK, Brazil, and Italy.

Russia has been the second worst-hit country in the world and has been seeing the most number of cases from the past few days. It saw an increase of 8,925 cases in the last 24 hours. Russia now has a total of 2,90,670 infections in the country.

Spain on the third spot registered around 469 new cases that took the country's total count to 2,78,180.

The UK with 2,710 new cases now has 2,46,406 people struggling with the virus.

Brazil in the last 24 hours witnessed 4,515 new confirmed cases. The country's total has now increased to 2,45,595.

Italy on the sixth spot has 2,25,880 COVID-19 positive cases while in France, more than 1,79,560 people have contracted the virus.

Germany with 1,77,210 confirmed cases, Turkey with 1,50,240 cases, and Iran with 1,22,490 infections are the other worst hit-countries in the world.

Most deaths due to COVID-19:

The US with more than 91,300 coronavirus deaths remained the worst-hit nation in the world. There were 328 new deaths in the US in the last 24 hours.

The UK on the second spot witnessed 160 deaths on Monday and now has 34,790 fatalities.

In Italy, more than 32,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

France with 28,100 casualties and Spain with 27,700 deaths are few of the other COVID-19 affected countries.