More than 71.72 lakh global COVID-19 cases with 4.08 lakh deaths

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus has now infected more than 71.72 lakh people globally, with taking around 4.08 lakh lives.

According to the Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at 11:55 PM IST, there were 71,72,874 coronavirus positive infections across the world, while approximately 4,08,243 known deaths due to the virus that was first traced in Wuhan (China) in late December 2019.

The Baltimore based University's coronavirus world map shows that the United States has reported the most number of cases in the world. The US that registered its first COVID-19 confirmed case on January 23, 2020, by Tuesday evening has witnessed over 19.68 lakh confirmed cases.

On the second spot is Brazil where over 7.07 lakh people have contracted the virus. The first COVID-19 case in Brazil was reported on February 26, 2020.

Russia on the third spot has recorded 4.84 lakh cases so far, while the United Kingdom (UK) on the fourth spot has 2.90 lakh coronavirus patients.

India, the world's second most populated country, is on the fifth spot. India's rising coronavirus cases in the past few days have contributed the most to the world count. India has 2.74 lakh cases to date. India's first COVID-19 case was traced on January 30, 2020.

Spain (2.41 lakh), Italy (2.35 lakh), Peru (close to 2 lakh), France (1.91 lakh) and Germany (1.86 lakh) are the other countries in the top-10 list of most coronavirus confirmed cases.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US has witnessed the most number of coronavirus deaths, where 1,11,375 people have succumbed to the virus by Tuesday evening.

The US is followed by the UK, which has witnessed 40,966 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Brazil being the third-worst-hit country has registered 37,134 deaths to date.

Italy with 34,043 deaths, France with 29,212 fatalities and Spain with 27,136 casualties are the other worst COVID-19 affected countries.