More than 77,750 new COVID-19 global cases in last 24 hrs; total count crosses 70 lakh

New Delhi: The coronavirus outbreak that started from China in late December 2019, infected more than 77,750 people globally in the last 24 hours, which took the total number of COVID-19 patients across the globe past 70 lakh.

According to the Worldometers website at 12:10 AM IST on Monday (June 8, 2020), there were 70.46 lakh coronavirus patients in the world, while over 4.03 lakh have succumbed to the virus. There were 1,862 new deaths yesterday (June 7).

The number of active cases increased to 32 lakh. Out of the total active cases, about 2% of the cases (53,762 patients) are 'serious or critical' while 98% are in the 'mild' condition (31,46,906 patients).

With 19.97 lakh confirmed infections, the United States (US) has been the worst COVID-19 hit country in the world. The US in the last 24 hours reported 9,266 positive infections.

Brazil on the second spot has recorded 6.78 lakh confirmed cases so far. Brazil on Sunday saw a surge of 4,773 cases.

Russia with close to 9,000 fresh cases now has a total of 4.67 lakh COVID-19 patients in the country.

Spain that has been seeing a decline in the new cases from the past few weeks now has 2.88 lakh cases.

The UK on Sunday witnessed 1,326 new cases. The UK's total count increased to 2.86 lakh.

India on the sixth spot recorded the most number of cases in the world on Sunday. There were 10,770 new infections in the second most populated country in the world. India's total count has now jumped to 2.57 lakh.

Italy (2.34 lakh), Peru (1.91 lakh), Germany (1.85 lakh), and Iran (1.71 lakh) are the other countries in the top 10 list.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US has seen the most number of coronavirus deaths where the death count has gone past 1 lakh. The US has seen around 1.12 lakh deaths by now.

On the second spot, the UK has lost 40,542 people.

Brazil being the third worst hit has 36,078 fatalities while Italy with 33,899 deaths is the fourth-worst affected country in the world.

France (29,155) and Spain (27,136) are the other worst-hit countries.