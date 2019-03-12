हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saudi Arabia

Mother forgets baby at Jeddah airport, flight returns

The panicked woman alerted the cabin crew that she forgot to bring her child on board.

Mother forgets baby at Jeddah airport, flight returns
Pic for representational use only

LONDON: A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight had to make a last-minute turn-around because a passenger forgot her baby behind at the airport.

The flight to Kuala Lumpur returned to its gate at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the panicked woman alerted the cabin crew that she forgot to bring her child on board, Telegraph.uk reported on Monday. 

A video clip of the pilot requesting permission from the Air Traffic Control is going viral on the social media. He is heard murmuring: "May God be with us. Can we come back or what?"

"Ok, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!" one of the surprised controllers can be heard saying. 

It is unclear whether the plane was already in air or if the flight had not yet taken off. 

