Kabul: At least two blasts were reported from near a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday. Explosions hit a busy road near a Sikh-Hindu temple in Police District today in Kabul, Xinhua News reported citing eyewitnesses. "The sound of explosions was heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city. Details about the nature and casualties of this incident are not yet known," Tolo News also tweeted today.

In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards. Also, in March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which Islamic State terrorists 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured.

Blast in Batkhak Square on June 11

Meanwhile, earlier this month on June 11, several people were injured in a blast at Batkhak Square in the 10th district of Kabul. Prior to that, there was a blast in Police District-4 of Kabulfrom with explosives strapped on a bicycle, the Kabul security department said.

Blast in the capital of Balkh province on May 25

On May 25 this year, three explosions rocked the capital of Balkh province, leaving at least 9 people killed and 15 others injured. Meanwhile, on the same day, a blast at Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City left at least two worshippers dead, according to officials.

In response to the attacks in Balkh and Kabul, the US Special Envoy for Women and Human Rights in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri said that the Taliban must ensure people`s security and prevent atrocities."The heinous attacks in Mazar & Kabul serve no purpose but to inflict further devastation on innocent Afghans who have suffered enough," Amiri tweeted.

Additionally, earlier, an explosion at a traffic square in Kabul`s fourth police district had killed at least 30 people and injured others at the Hazrat Zekriya Mosque. The Taliban faced a severe security threat from the Khorasan branch of ISIS, which has been active in Afghanistan since 2014.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the recent attacks in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of numerous civilians, among them members of the Hazara Shia community and several children.

