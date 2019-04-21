close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Colombo explosion

At least 25 dead in explosions inside Colombo churches and 5-star hotels

More than 200 people - including foreign tourists - have been injured.

At least 25 dead in explosions inside Colombo churches and 5-star hotels
Photo sourced from Onlanka.com

Sri Lanka's local media on Sunday reported that multiple explosions have taken place in the country's capital of Colombo. At least 25 people have died in explosions in three churches and three five-star hotels.

Quoting police officials, a Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka) report said that a blast had taken place in a church in Batticaloa. Explosions were also reported inside three five-star hotels in the city - Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to a report in onlanka.com, explosions were reported from St. Anthony's church in Kochchikade while there was another explosion in St.Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya. More than 200 people - including foreign tourists - have been injured.

Initial reports suggest that church-goers may have been specifically targeted on the occasion of Easter.

There is also no report on whether any Indian citizen has died or is injured even as the Indian embassy in Colombo monitors the situation.

 

 

The Sri Lankan authorities have not issued an official statement yet.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)

Tags:
Colombo explosion
Next
Story

Indian, US Navies hold anti-submarine warfare exercise

Must Watch

PT2M6S

NIA busts key conspirator behind IS inspired module from Delhi