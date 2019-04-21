At least 25 dead in explosions inside Colombo churches and 5-star hotels

Sri Lanka's local media on Sunday reported that multiple explosions have taken place in the country's capital of Colombo. At least 25 people have died in explosions in three churches and three five-star hotels.

Quoting police officials, a Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka) report said that a blast had taken place in a church in Batticaloa. Explosions were also reported inside three five-star hotels in the city - Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury.

BREAKING: Six blasts in Sri Lanka Churches and hotels on Easter, 80 injured. pic.twitter.com/HdC8KNGXSc — Zee News (@ZeeNews) April 21, 2019

According to a report in onlanka.com, explosions were reported from St. Anthony's church in Kochchikade while there was another explosion in St.Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya. More than 200 people - including foreign tourists - have been injured.

Initial reports suggest that church-goers may have been specifically targeted on the occasion of Easter.

There is also no report on whether any Indian citizen has died or is injured even as the Indian embassy in Colombo monitors the situation.

Explosions have been reported in Colombo and Batticaloa today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2019

The Sri Lankan authorities have not issued an official statement yet.

(This is a breaking news report and more details would be added as and when available)