Washington DC

'Multiple' people shot at on streets of Washington, DC: US media

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, DC, on Thursday night and at least several people were shot, local media reported.

&#039;Multiple&#039; people shot at on streets of Washington, DC: US media

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, DC, on Thursday night and at least several people were shot, local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately reach police to confirm the reports.

Live TV

Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a “massive” police response at the intersection of 14th and Columbia streets north of the city’s downtown.

Tags:
Washington DCUnited States
