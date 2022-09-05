New Delhi: Multiple stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left at least 10 people dead and 15 injured, police said on Sunday (September 4, 2022). The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were sighted in Saskatchewan's capital of Regina around lunchtime. There, however, have been so sightings since.

"If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations," the RCMP said.

Police have also released pictures of two suspects. Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and "may be driving a black Nissan Rogue".

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the attacks in Saskatchewan are "horrific and heartbreaking".

"I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," he said in a tweet.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," Trudeau added.

