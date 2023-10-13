'Murdered And Burned By Hamas Monsters': Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Pictures Of Babies Killed In War

New Delhi: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared terrifying photos of the infants and children killed by the Hamas terrorists during their surprise attack on Israeli border areas on Saturday morning.

'Murdered And Burned By Hamas Monsters

Showing these horrifying pictures to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. PM Netanyahu's office claimed that these Israeli babies and children were "murdered and burnt'' by Hamas.

“Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS,” the Prime Minister's office posted on X, formerly Twitter. The pictures were showcased to emphasize the ruthless nature of Hamas and the gravity of the situation.

(Since the photos are extremely disturbing, we can't share the tweet.)

Controversy and Clarifications

These revelations come amidst a growing controversy surrounding Israel's accusations of Hamas beheading infants. US President Joe Biden initially seemed to echo these claims, denouncing Hamas's actions as "sheer evil" based on what he had allegedly seen. However, subsequent statements from the White House clarified that neither President Biden nor the administration had firsthand visual evidence, instead relying on reports and Israeli officials' statements.

Hamas Denies Allegations

Hamas swiftly denied these grave allegations, asserting that false information was being disseminated about the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Unwavering US Support For Israel

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed unwavering US support for Israel in its struggle against Hamas. However, he also acknowledged the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians that are not represented by Hamas.

Amidst Conflict: Social Media Chronicles Suffering

Official Israeli government and military accounts have been actively using social media to share firsthand accounts of the suffering endured by the Israeli population due to Hamas attacks. These posts include distressing videos and testimonials illustrating the impact of the ongoing conflict.

Intensified Military Actions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been relentless in their response, targeting numerous sites in the Gaza Strip linked to Hamas. The IDF aims to neutralize Hamas's resources, including war rooms, weapon manufacturing facilities, and terrorist organization members.

Rising Human Toll

The conflict has exacted a devastating human toll, with casualties on both sides. Israel has experienced a rising death toll and a significant number of injuries. Gaza, on the other hand, has witnessed immense destruction, with countless lives lost and substantial infrastructural damage.

Tensions Mount as Conflict Persists

As the conflict enters its seventh day, there are escalating fears and strong indications that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. The situation remains extremely tense, with a profound impact on the lives of millions caught in the crossfire.