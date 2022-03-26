हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Canada

Myanmar coup: Canada imposes sanctions on those who supplied arms to military

Canada announced fresh sanctions against both individuals and entities who played a role in procuring weapons to the military authorities in Myanmar.

New Delhi: In what can be termed as democratic retaliation against the military coup in Myanmar, Canada announced fresh sanctions against both individuals and entities who played a role in procuring weapons to the military authorities in Myanmar.

The announcement was made by Canada’s Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

"Canada is imposing targeted sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations against individuals and entities responsible for procuring and supplying arms and military equipment to the military regime in Myanmar, as well as the Commander of the Air Force," the statement said.

As per the Canadian authorities, the decision to impose these additional sanctions came in coordination with the US and UK governments.

"Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar. We cannot and will not remain silent while this regime continues its cruel disregard for human life," Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said.

Jolly called on the international community to apply greater pressure on Myanmar`s military to end lethal attacks on its own people.

The Myanmar military seized power last February, using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation.

The military arrested the key government officials after it accused them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.

(With inputs from ANI)

