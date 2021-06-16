हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Myanmar

Myanmar detects three new COVID-19 variants in five cities

The Southeast Asian nation reported 11 cases of Alpha, Delta and Kappa COVID variants.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Amid the deteriorating healthcare system due to the February 1 military coup, Myanmar on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) confirmed the first detection of three new COVID-19 variants. 

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Southeast Asian nation reported 11 cases of Alpha, Delta and Kappa COVID variants.

Out of the 11, one each was recorded in Yangon and Kalay, four in Mandalay, three in southern Myeik and two in northwestern Tamu. Two people were infected with Alpha variant, five with Delta variant, and four with Kappa. 

Earlier on Monday, the former head of Myanmar's COVID-19 immunisation programme was arrested and faced charges of high treason for colluding with opponents of the military authorities.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Myanmar has so far seen 1,46,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,248 deaths. 

