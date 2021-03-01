Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears at court hearing via video conferencing, faces new charge

New Delhi: Myanmar`s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in good health at a court hearing via video conferencing on Monday, during which an additional charge was added to those filed against her after a coup a month ago, a lawyer for her said.

Lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters Suu Kyi had requested to see her legal team during the hearing via video link. The additional charge is from the country’s colonial-era penal code, which prohibits publishing information that may "cause fear or alarm".

According to Reuters reports, Suu Kyi looked healthy as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw. The leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) has not been seen in public since her government was ousted in a February 1 military coup and she was detained along with other party leaders.

Min Min Soe said the next hearing would be March 15.

Initially, she was charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols was added.

On Monday, a charge was added under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that may “cause fear or alarm” or disrupt “public tranquillity”, Min Min Soe said.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power after alleging fraud in a November election won by Suu Kyi`s NLD in a landslide.

As Suu Kyi appeared in the video conference court hearing, police in the main city of Yangon used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters, witnesses said, a day after the worst violence since the coup.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties on Monday but the previous day, police opened fire on crowds in various parts of the country killing 18 people. The military has not commented on Sunday`s violence and police and military spokesmen did not answer calls.

Earlier, police with water cannon and military vehicles were mobilised at protest hotspots in Yangon as crowds gathered to chant slogans.

Notably, the country has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected leader Suu Kyi and much of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party leadership on February 1, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.

The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets and the condemnation of Western countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced what he called "abhorrent violence" by security forces, while Canada`s foreign minister, Marc Garneau, called the military`s use of lethal force "appalling". Both urged a united response.

Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said it was clear the junta`s assault would continue so the international community should ratchet up its response. He proposed a global arms embargo, more sanctions from more countries on those behind the coup, sanctions on the military`s businesses and a UNSecurity Council referral to the International Criminal Court.

The junta, however, has promised to hold a new election but not set a date.

