Mysterious Loch Ness Monster sighted in China's Yangtze river

The video of Loch Ness Monster being sighted in China's Yangtze river has sparked an online frenzy in the country. The creature which bears an eerie similarity to mysterious Loch Ness monster has been filmed thrice in the last seven days moving in Yangtze River. Express.co.uk reported. Chinese government officials are yet to comment on this matter and that's why the speculations over the creature in grabbing more attention. The report added that two similar videos were posted online last week and in all the three videos a black creature can be spotted moving through in Yangtze river.

The first video was shot in Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province and in this video the body of a giant creature can be seen breaking the surface of the water. The second video was shot at the Three Gorges Dam Scenic Area, which is located in Yichang City. The video shows a dark and long creature which looks very similar to mysterious Loch Ness Monster. Some online users claimed that Loch Ness Monster has been hiding behind Three Gorge Dam, which is the largest dam in the world.

Yangtze river is 6,300 kilometres (3,915 miles) long and it is Asia's longest river. Yangtze runs eastward through almost the entire width of China. Loch Ness Monster is a popular creature of Scottish folklore and it is believed that the mysterious creature inhabits Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.