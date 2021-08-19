हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Nadia Ghulam, Afghan woman who disguised as her dead brother for decade to survive Taliban

Nadia Ghulam had to disguise herself as a man to survive and help her family

Image credits: Twitter/ ACN

New Delhi: Nadia Ghulam was born in Kabul (Afghanistan) in 1985. Her life, like many other Afghan women, has been marked by the consequences of a cruel civil war, directly wounded by the dispute. This misfortune couldn't stop her as she managed to move forward due to her ingenious nature and courage. The lady had to disguise herself as a man for 10 years to survive the torture during its rule almost two decades ago, in order to feed her family.

During that period, Nadia used to dress like a man every time she stepped out for work in order to support her family. However, she suffered some serious wounds caused due to an explosion after which she was able to leave the country for treatment, with the help of an NGO. However, her family members still live in Afghanistan, which is now under the control of Taliban insurgents. 

After she got settled as an Afghan refugee in Barcelona, Spain, Nadia wanted to explain her story and she did so with the collaboration of the journalist Agnes Rotger in the novel ''The secret of my Turban". The book won the prestigious prize Prudenci Bertrana, 2010 and achieved national critical acclaim.

According to Ghulam, the attitude of the United States, the European Union, and other international forces that have been in Afghanistan for years is "more than a betrayal" as she says they have armed the population, spurred governments marked by corruption, and are now leaving. "It's all out of control," she says. 

 

