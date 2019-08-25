NASA astronaut strongly rejects ex-partner's bank account hack allegations

NASA astronaut Anne McClain on Sunday strongly rejected allegations made by her estranged spouse Summer Worden that the NASA astronaut had hacked her bank account while she was living at the International Space Station (ISS).

Worden had accused McClain of accessing her bank account from a NASA-owned computer at ISS. The incident was dubbed as the “first crime in space”. “There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media," McClain tweeted.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG (Inspector General) process,” McClain added.

NASA also came to McClain's defence and said that she has an accomplished military career. “Lt Col. Anne McClain has an accomplished military career, flew combat missions in Iraq and is one of NASA’s top astronauts. She did a great job on her most recent NASA mission aboard the International Space Station. Like with all NASA employees, NASA does not comment on personal or personnel matters,” NASA officials said in a statement.

McClain married Wooden in 2014 and she joined the ISS programme in 2013 after flying more than 800 combat hours in Iraq.

For her part, McClain, who was on a six-month mission to ISS and has returned to Earth, admitted that she did access Worden's account while she was on board the ISS but has "strenuously" denied any wrongdoing. Rusty Hardin, McClain's lawyer claimed that her client was merely looking out for the former couple’s still-connected finances.