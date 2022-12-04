NASA astronauts install new roll-out solar array on Space station: Watch VIRAL video

NASA astronauts successfully achieved another milestone as Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the space station on Sunday (December 4). Astronauts ended their spacewalk around 12:51 am today after successfully installing a new roll-out solar array on the station. Astronauts ended their spacewalk at 2:21 pm ET today after successfully installing a new roll-out solar array on the station. One can watch the Spacewalk process on the NASA app, the space station blog, and the agency's website. In the process crew members of Expedition 68 are seen preparing to exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock for a spacewalk that began at about 7:25 am. EST and lasted approximately seven hours.

NASA uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote, "Can we fix it? Yes, we can. NASA Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio have successfully installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the Space Station. They have also disconnected a cable allowing restoring a power channel to 75 percent of its operating capacity.”

In addition to installing an iROSA, the spacewalkers will disconnect a cable to allow the 1B power channel to be reactivated after it was shut down due to a power trip in its electrical system.

The disconnection of the cable will isolate the affected portion of the array and restore the channel to 75 percent of its normal operating capacity, NASA reported in their space station blog.

Cassada will serve as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) and will wear a suit with red stripes. Rubio will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2) and will wear the unmarked suit. The spacewalk will be the second for both Cassada and Rubio.

