NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today - Check where to watch live

This second attempt is planned after the first was called off as the space launch system developed a technical snag.

Sep 03, 2022

NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today - Check where to watch live

New Delhi: NASA is getting ready for a critical second attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the moon after a setback on August 29. NASA is set to make its second attempt at 2:17pm Florida time, which will be around 11:47 pm for India. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on an approximately 42-day mission, during which it will orbit the moon before returning to Earth. 

NASA's new moon rocket poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA's Apollo programme, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

When to watch launch of NASA’s Artemis-1 Moon mission? 

The maiden launch of NASA’s Artemis-1 Moon mission spacecraft is being targeted in the two-hour launch window opening 11:47 pm IST on September 3, 2022 The lift-off is currently scheduled for 11:47 pm IST on Saturday. 

Where to watch launch of NASA’s Artemis-1 Moon mission? 

NASA will live stream the launch on NASA's website- https://www.nasa.gov/

Notably, the spacecraft will travel 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon and stay in space longer than any human spacecraft has without docking to a space station. The capsule is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean in October.

