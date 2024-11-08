The United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday published a report detailing the horrific reality that unfolded in Israel and Gaza since October 7, 2023 and asserted that justice must be served with respect to the "grave violations of international law."

In a statement, the UN Human Rights Office said that it has been verifying the personal details of those killed in Gaza by strikes, shelling and other conduct of hostilities. "Of those fatalities, it has so far found close to 70 per cent to be children and women, indicating a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality," it said.

It further said, "The continuation of these attacks, killing evenly across the population, demonstrates an apparent indifference to the death of civilians and the impact of the means and methods of warfare selected."

The most represented of verified fatalities are children. The three categories of age most represented were children aged from 5 to 9 years old, children from 10 to 14 years old, and babies and children from 0 to 4 years old.

Of the verified fatalities, about 80 per cent were killed in residential buildings or similar housing, out of which 44 per cent were children and 26 per cent were women.

Meanwhile, sharing a video message from Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Human Rights shared a video message on X and said, "My office is publishing a report today detailing the horrific reality that has unfolded for the people of Israel and Gaza. since October 7, 2023. I have repeatedly warned about the risk of atrocity crimes being committed. Justice must be served for these grave violations of international law."

He further spoke about the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and said that their actions raise concerns owing to attacks on hospitals as well as journalists. "The report raises concerns about the actions of the Israeli Defence Forces with respect to attacks on hospitals, and journalists.

It also points to the reported use of white phosphorus munitions. States have an obligation to act to prevent atrocity crimes, and I urge them to support the work of accountability mechanisms including the International Criminal Court; to exercise universal jurisdiction to investigate and try crimes under international law in national courts, and to comply with extradition requests."

Notably, Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year, killing over 1200 people and holding over 250 as hostages. Around 100 of them are still in captivity, many are feared dead.

In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza. The Israeli operation, however, has reportedly killed over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The mounting civilian toll has raised global concerns and increased the call for a ceasefire.