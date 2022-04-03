'Need a good team': Mahela Jayawardene slams Sri Lanka leadership over economic crisis

Sri Lanka cricket great Mahela Jayawardene has slammed the recent government action on people who were protesting over economic crisis in Colombo and other parts of the country. The former Sri Lanka skipper said that people have a right to protest and the government can't ignore their needs. "I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest," Mahela Jayawardene wrote in a long Instagram post.

"Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence," he added.

The highly-respected cricketer is currently in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament. He is a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise. Jayawardene further said that Sri Lanka needs a "good team" to fight the current inflation in the country. "True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country, united in their suffering," he said.

"These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Cartain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people's confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief," Mahela Jayawardene added.