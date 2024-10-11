Advertisement
'Need To Solve Real Issues With India': Trudeau On His 'Brief Exchange' With PM Modi In Laos

Trudeau said that during the meeting, he emphasized the safety of Canadians and upholding the rule of law are fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Need To Solve Real Issues With India': Trudeau On His 'Brief Exchange' With PM Modi In Laos Image: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that he had a ''brief exchange'' with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Laos. Trudeau said that during the exhange, he emphasized the importance of Canadian safety and the rule of law. “Safety of Canadians & upholding rule of law are fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian government," he said. Trudeau said that Canada must continue to strengthen its trade and people-to-people ties with India, "but there are real issues that we must address, and we will remain focused on those."

Trudeau also highlighted a concerning trend of violence affecting Indo-Canadians, noting, “We are seeing troubling patterns of violence impacting Indo-Canadians right across the country in the last number of months.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force and a wanted man in India, was killed in a targeted shooting in Surrey, Canada, in June 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there were "credible allegations" that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar's death. India denounced Trudeau's accusations as "absurd" and "motivated". 

