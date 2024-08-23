Nepal Bus Accident: 14 Deaths Confirmed, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 14 people are reported to lost their lives after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal’s Tanahun district on Friday. According to local media reports cited by PTI, the bus was traveling from Gorakhpur to Kathmandu via Pokhara, carrying more than 40 passengers.

Authorities reported that 29 passengers have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The tragic incident was confirmed by DSP Deepkumar Raya of the district police office in Tanahun. He stated that the bus, with the registration number UP FT 7623, had veered off the road and landed on the riverbank.

The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara at the time of the accident. Officials from Uttar Pradesh are currently working to determine if any residents from the state were involved in the crash.

This accident follows a similar incident in July this year when 65 people were swept into the Trishuli River in Nepal. In that case, two buses—one heading to Kathmandu and the other to Rautahat's Gaur—were caught in a landslide during heavy rains, which pushed the vehicles off the road and into the river. The Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav, reported that the buses were traveling along the highway when the landslide occurred, leading to the disaster.