Nepal Earthquake Death Toll At 142; India Releases Helpline Numbers

The death toll in the Nepal earthquake has climbed to 142, confirmed the Nepal police. An earthquake measuring 6.4-magnitude jolted Nepal last night leaving the affected reason in shatter. After last night's quake, around 10 aftershocks have been felt in Nepal. A 3.5-magnitude tremor hit the region at 3.25 pm today as well. The rescue operation is still underway and the toll may rise further.

On the other hand, India has released an emergency helpline number for Indians who require urgent assistance. "Alert Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal: +977-9851316807 MEA India," India in Nepal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the aftermath of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Dr. OP Mishra, the Director of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), emphasized the significance of two key factors contributing to the intensity of seismic events in the Himalayan region: the timing of such occurrences and the structural integrity of buildings in the area. Dr. Mishra also underscored that it is not the earthquake itself that poses the primary threat to human lives but rather the quality of construction in the region.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' visited the Jajarkot area to meet the affected people. Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances near the helipad of Nepalgunj Airport and military barracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal. PM Modi offered support to Nepal and expressed India's willingness to extend all possible assistance. (With ANI inputs)

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of North India including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.