Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises To 112 As Rain Triggered Landslides Wreak Havoc, Dozens Missing

Nepal Floods: In the latest updates pertaining to the floods in Nepal, the death toll has risen to 112, according to the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police database. Dozens of people are still missing in the landslide and flooding triggered by torrential rainfall in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, officials said that at least 66 people were killed and injured and 60 others in Nepal. Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall since Thursday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

On Saturday, Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari said that out of the 66 people who lost their lives in the Himalayan nation due to the continuous rainfall, 34 were killed in the Kathmandu valley. As many as 60 people were also injured in the floods.

A total of 79 people remained missing countrywide on Saturday, with 16 unaccounted for in Kathmandu Valley. More than 3,000 people have also been rescued. Adhikari said the main highways have been blocked in 63 locations across the country.

Meanwhile, in a bid to step up search and rescue operations, acting Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh called an emergency meeting involving various ministers, including the Home Minister, Home Secretary, and chiefs of security agencies. The government has ordered the closure of all schools across Nepal for three days and the halting of all ongoing exams.

Kathmandu was out of power the entire day as the main transmission line was obstructed due to the floods, but power resumed in the evening. All entry points to Kathmandu have also been obstructed due to landslides triggered by rains.

Police reported that 226 houses have been submerged in Kathmandu, and a rescue team of around 3,000 security personnel has been deployed from the Nepal Police in the affected areas.

(With agencies inputs)