Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli irked by presence of Indian forces in Kalapani, comments by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday (June 10) commented on the presence of Indian forces in Kalapani, comments by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Nepal and also increased influx of COVID-19 infection from India.

It is to be noted that Nepal considers Kalapani as its own territory along with Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura and has recently issued a new map showing the Indian territories as its own drawing New Delhi's ire.

Speaking in the Nepali Parliament, PM Oli said,"The territory has been separated from us by the stationing of Indian forces and due to Indian Army's deployment, access is being denied to us."

Calling for a diplomatic solution to the border row, Nepali PM said his country has "been raising the issue with India..and based on facts and historic evidences, the area should be handed over back".

He also commented on remarks made by CM Yogi, who had equated Nepal with what Tibet faced in the 1950s saying the comments made by him are "condemnable" and "threatening" Nepal is unacceptable.

On the COVID-19 crisis, he said 85% of cases in the country is due to an increase in the number of infected people coming from India, something he has said in the past as well.

His comments come at a time when ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu are in a downward trajectory due to Nepal coming with a new map, which India sees as "unjustified cartographic assertion".

New Delhi has asked the country to "respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and create "positive atmosphere" for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues.

On Tuesday, Nepal's Parliament unanimously backed a constitutional amendment bill that will amend Nepal's political map in the coat of arms. Once passed by the 2/3rd majority in the lower house after 72 hours, it will go to the upper house -the national assembly where the same procedure will be followed. After passage in the upper house and assent by the Nepali President, the law or the amendment will come into force giving constitutional backing to the Nepal Map which is at the heart of diplomatic row with India.