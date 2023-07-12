trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634453
PUSHPA KAMAL DAHAL PRACHANDA

Nepal PM Prachanda's Wife Dies Aged 69 After Prolonged Illness; PM Modi Condoles Death

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Kathmandu: Sita Dahal, the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', died on Wednesday after suffering from a rare neurological condition for a long time. She was 69. 

Sita, who has been ill for a long time passed away Wednesday at Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where the doctors confirmed her death at 8.33 am, according to his press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said that he was 'extremely saddened' to learn about the demise of Sita Dahal.

"I express my sincere condolences and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

She was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinson, diabetes and hypertension diseases, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital. Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after her health condition turned serious.

Prime Minister Prachanda and wife Sita had three daughters and one son.

Their eldest daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal have already passed away. She is survived by Prime Minister Prachanda and two daughters, Renu and Ganga. Renu Dahal is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

