Nepali boy dances to ‘Sharara Sharara’ song in viral video, netizens impressed- WATCH

Viral Video: Several Bollywood songs have attained true worldwide acclaim by transcending national boundaries. Videos of foreigners dancing to Bollywood songs or performing original versions are proof. A video of a highly skilled Nepali boy dancing to a popular Bollywood song has just gone viral online, and netizens are pouring praise. Gaurav Sitoula uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption "Leherake balkhake."

The now-viral video of Gaurav dancing to Sharara will make you want to get up and shake a leg owing to his spot-on facial expressions and contagious energy. The song was performed by playback singer Asha Bhosle for the 2002 movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics, and Jeet-Pritam performed the music. Since being posted on November 6, the video has received over 2.2 million views.

Additionally, it has received thousands of likes and a flood of comments. One user commented, “Ur moves just rendered me speechless”. Another user wrote, “Wow..!! You're just amazing Gaurav!! Keep shining”.