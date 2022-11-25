topStoriesenglish
Nepali boy dances to ‘Sharara Sharara’ song in viral video, netizens impressed- WATCH

In the trending Instagram video, a little Nepali boy can be seen dancing to Sharara by Asha Bhosle, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A video of a highly skilled Nepali boy dancing to a popular Bollywood song has just gone viral online
  • Gaurav Sitoula uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption "Leherake balkhake"
  • Since being posted on November 6, the video has received over 2.2 million views

Nepali boy dances to ‘Sharara Sharara’ song in viral video, netizens impressed- WATCH

Viral Video: Several Bollywood songs have attained true worldwide acclaim by transcending national boundaries. Videos of foreigners dancing to Bollywood songs or performing original versions are proof. A video of a highly skilled Nepali boy dancing to a popular Bollywood song has just gone viral online, and netizens are pouring praise. Gaurav Sitoula uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption "Leherake balkhake." 

The now-viral video of Gaurav dancing to Sharara will make you want to get up and shake a leg owing to his spot-on facial expressions and contagious energy. The song was performed by playback singer Asha Bhosle for the 2002 movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics, and Jeet-Pritam performed the music. Since being posted on November 6, the video has received over 2.2 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Sitoula (@gauravsitoula_)

Additionally, it has received thousands of likes and a flood of comments. One user commented, “Ur moves just rendered me speechless”. Another user wrote, “Wow..!! You're just amazing Gaurav!! Keep shining”. 

 

Viral video, Asha Bhosle songs, Instagram video, Sharara song, dance video, Nepal

