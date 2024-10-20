Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday issued a stern warning to Iran’s proxy Hezbollah after the terror group’s attempt to assassinate him and his wife. Netanyahu described the attack as a ‘grave mistake,’ warning that anyone attempting to harm Israeli citizens would face severe consequences.

“The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future,” Israel PM said in a post on ‘X’.

Signaling an escalation of the ongoing offensive against the 'Axis of Resistance', he said, “I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them.”

“We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes. Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come. Together, we will fight, and with God's help – together, we will win,” the Israeli premiere added.

A drone was launched at Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence on Saturday, just a day after Hamas confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. "A UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was launched toward the prime minister's residence in Caesarea. The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

According to an AP report, Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for the drone attack but acknowledged launching several rocket strikes on northern and central Israel. The barrage coincided with Israel's anticipated retaliation for an earlier attack this month by Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas.