Pakistan’s newly inducted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was reportedly welcomed in Saudi Arabia’s Madina with the slogans of ‘Chor Chor’ and the purported video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter with some strong reactions.
A viral video, which has been circulating on social media platforms shows hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.
While several social media users are supporting the protestors and calling the new Pakistan PM a corrupt politician, some have compared his visit to that of his predecessor Imran Khan who was greeted with love by people in Saudi Arabia.
Here are some social media reactions to Shehbaz Sharif’s video!
@ImranKhanPTI in Madina Vs @CMShehbaz Ministers in Madina. See the Reception. #MarchAgainstImportedGovt #PMShehbazInKSA #BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/dWy3FYkH4j
— Oslo_44 (@markhor_44) April 28, 2022
Historical humiliation of imported PM Shehbaz Sharif.
"Chor! Chor!" slogans raised on arrival of Shehbaz Sharif by Pakistanis performing Umra in Madina.#MarchAgainstImportedGovt#PakistanNeedsElections #PakistanDemandsElections #PakistanKiAwazARY #imrankhanPTI #PTIOfficial pic.twitter.com/JNgfT4Wsn7
— Zaami Hayat Irani (@ZaamiHayatIrani) April 29, 2022
After Saudi Arabia Accepted Israel
Shaitan given full protocol by Saudi
Security Services in Masjid ul Nabwi
Rather than throwing Stones at him who gives a shit brave pakistani chanted chor chor at Shehbaz Sharif.
Salute to brave Pakistani #PMShehbazInKSA#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/Q4KPwvxatY
— SADAT KHAN (@hotdevil07) April 28, 2022
People in madina welcome @CMShehbaz
Congratulations to #Pakistan@OfficialDGISPR #Bajwa pic.twitter.com/LcGD6avbMp
— Haroon Akram (@HaroonAkram) April 28, 2022
What happened with @CMShehbaz & co in Madina wasnt done by “youthias” or PTI workers.They were common Pakistanis who have been let down by the system and were just letting their anger and frustration out. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#PakistanNeedsElections #MarchAgainstImportedGovt
— Danish Zahid Malik (@DanishZMalik) April 28, 2022
The protestors were reportedly arrested later for violating the sanctity of Madina, which holds significance in Islam.
As per the viral videos, the Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were also part of the delegation.
Sharif’s delegation blames Imran Khan
Meanwhile, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted Imran Khan for the protest, as per a Pakistani newspaper.
"I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the [Pakistani] society," The Express Tribune quoted Aurangzeb as saying.
Corruption charges against Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif, who recently became prime minister, faces serious corruption charges like his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.
In December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze 23 properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, accusing them of money laundering. He was arrested by the NAB in the same case in September 2020 and incarcerated pending trial.