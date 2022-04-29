हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shehbaz Sharif

Netizens react to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 'Chor-Chor' welcome in Saudi's Madina

A viral video, which has been circulating on social media platforms shows hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing Shehbaz Sharif's delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

(Photo credit: Twitter/ Gov of Pak)

Pakistan’s newly inducted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was reportedly welcomed in Saudi Arabia’s Madina with the slogans of ‘Chor Chor’ and the purported video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter with some strong reactions.

While several social media users are supporting the protestors and calling the new Pakistan PM  a corrupt politician, some have compared his visit to that of his predecessor Imran Khan who was greeted with love by people in Saudi Arabia.

While several social media users are supporting the protestors and calling the new Pakistan PM  a corrupt politician, some have compared his visit to that of his predecessor Imran Khan who was greeted with love by people in Saudi Arabia.

Here are some social media reactions to Shehbaz Sharif’s video!

The protestors were reportedly arrested later for violating the sanctity of Madina, which holds significance in Islam.

As per the viral videos, the Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were also part of the delegation.

Sharif’s delegation blames Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted Imran Khan for the protest, as per a Pakistani newspaper.

"I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the [Pakistani] society," The Express Tribune quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

Corruption charges against Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif, who recently became prime minister, faces serious corruption charges like his brother and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

In December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze 23 properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, accusing them of money laundering. He was arrested by the NAB in the same case in September 2020 and incarcerated pending trial.

