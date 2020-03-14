हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

New born in London becomes youngest coronavirus victim

The mother of the newborn rushed to the North Middlesex University Hospital days before giving birth over fears she had contracted pneumonia.

New born in London becomes youngest coronavirus victim
PTI photo

London [UK]: A newborn in north-west London has become the youngest ever victim of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has spread to every continent across the globe, apart from Antarctica, and infected more than 140,000 people with over 5,000 deaths. 

The mother of the newborn rushed to the North Middlesex University Hospital days before giving birth over fears she had contracted pneumonia, The Sun reported Friday. Her coronavirus test came back positive only after she had given birth; her baby was tested minutes later.

They are being treated at separate hospitals as health care professionals investigate whether the baby contracted the illness while in the womb or after birth, the outlet said. 

The baby remains at the hospital while the mum has been moved to a specialist infections hospital. Back in early February, another infected mother in China gave birth to a baby who was also confirmed to be infected with the virus, according to British media reports.

London`s cases are steadily rising, with 136 people being treated for the killer bug in the capital. Scotland also saw its first coronavirus death, after an older patient with pre-existing health conditions died.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global pandemic as more than 140,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus across 114 countries. More than 5,000 people have died - around 3,000 of them in China - after contracting COVID-19 across the globe.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the medical body has "rung the alarm bell loud and clear."The Trump administration has further banned Britains from travelling to the United States as part of his efforts to stop the spread of the infection as Europe has now become the new "epicentre" of the pandemic, according to WHO. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus outbreak
Next
Story

Donald Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases in US exceed 1,800

Must Watch

PT10M52S

News 50: Watch Top 50 News of the day