New Nepal map constitutional amendment tabled in Nepali Parliament

Nepal Law Minister Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe on Sunday (May 31) tabled the new Nepal map constitutional amendment in Nepal's House of Representatives or Lower house of Nepali Parliament.

The constitutional amendment when passed by the Nepali Parliament and signed by the Nepali president will give constitutional backing to new map that shows Indian territories of -Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura as Nepali territories.

The placing was delayed last week even as the Nepali Congress sought more time to discuss it within the party's central committee meeting. On Saturday, the Nepali Congress gave its official endorsement.

Nepal is keen for foreign secretary-level talks on the issue and while the Indian government has said it is open to talks but an "environment of trust and confidence" needs to be built.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs last week said, "India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts." MEA also said that it continues to "monitor the situation in Nepal"

The map row broke after India's defence minister inaugurated a road till Lipulekh which Nepal says is its own territory. It was followed by Nepal FM Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meeting Indian envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepali Foreign Ministery and ruling party Nepal Communist Party issued a strongly worded release protesting the new road built by India that will reduce the time for Indian pilgrims to go for Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet, China. It was followed by a protest by India who reminded Kathmandu that it is Indian territory.



What followed was Nepali President addressing the joint session of the Parliament saying the new maps of the country will be published that will show all areas it considers its own irking New Delhi. The MEA reacting to it and said, "This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence" and "Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India."

The ongoing dispute is not new and dates back to 1816 when under the Treaty of Sugauli, King of Nepal lost parts of its territory to British including Kalapani and Lipulekh.

It is learnt that both Indian and Nepali sides are plan to get in touch with each other at the highest level soon.