NewsWorld
COVID-19

New sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron detected in South Africa

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale on Thursday said that this sub-variant was first detected in July in one sample in Gauteng and since then, it was yet to be detected in other areas again.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:38 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

New sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron detected in South Africa

Johannesburg: The National Health Department has confirmed the detection of a new sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron called BA.2.75 but said that the new sub-variant has not had any impact at present.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale on Thursday said that this sub-variant was first detected in July in one sample in Gauteng and since then, it was yet to be detected in other areas again, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is of interest, and not of concern. Thus, it has not had any impact and severity as compared to the dominant sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5," Mohale added.

The Spokesperson told Xinhua that BA.4 and BA.5 continued to be the most dominant sub-variants in South Africa but they were less severe due to higher levels of immunity. The department called on the people not to panic.

With South Africa having lifted all major Covid-19 lockdown restrictions as new cases continued declining, the Health department, however, said the pandemic was not over.

Mohale encouraged those who remained unvaccinated to get the vaccines and receive booster shots to protect themselves. More than 50 per cent of the population in South Africa has been vaccinated.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?