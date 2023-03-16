New Zealand: Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits Kermadec Islands Region
The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. Tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.
New Delhi: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands region, located north of New Zealand, on Thursday morning, according to a USGS statement. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. Tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, according to a separate statement from the agency. The Australian Department of Meteorology confirmed in a tweet that there is no tsunami threat.
